Flooding in Namur. River Semois at highest level in a decade
The southern city of Namur (Wallonia) is experiencing flooding after the River Maas (Meuse) burst its banks at several locations across the city. Heavy rainfall in recent days means that many Belgian rivers are at their highest level in quite some time. In Flanders the River Demer is giving cause for concern.
The River Semois is at its highest level in a decade in Namur and Belgian Luxembourg provinces.
The Belgian Luxembourg fire service reports that in several locations 20 litres of rainfall were recorded per square metre. Last night the service received over 120 calls about the flooding. In most cases the fire service was required to pump water out of flooded cellars.
The Semois has burst its banks at locations across Namur and Belgian Luxembourg.