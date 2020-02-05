Up to 935 Belgian jobs at risk at GSK
Pharmaceutical giant GSK has notified its works council of its intention to shed a large number of jobs. Up to 720 jobs are under threat at its Belgian plant. A further 215 temporary contracts may not be renewed either.
Britain’s GSK is restructuring worldwide. In Belgium it employs 9,000 at plants at Wavre, Rixensart and Gembloux. It is Wallonia’s biggest private sector employer in Wallonia. GSK produces vaccines in Belgium. The plant at Wavre is the world’s largest vaccine production facility.
GSK is looking at greater automation. The company also intends to invest more in R&D and hopes to get new vaccines on the market faster. It plans to invest 500 million euros in Belgium in coming years.