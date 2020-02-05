US Embassy encourages Belgian businesses to attend the 2020 SelectUSA Investment Summit

The SelectUSA Investment Summit promotes the United States as an investment destination and connects qualified foreign firms with US economic development organisations to facilitate business investment and job creation. The summit is not only meant for established companies. Thanks to the SelectUSA Tech programme, it also connects early-stage and startup companies to prospects for advancement in the US market.

Ambassador Gidwitz (pictured below) says “Belgium has strong trade links with the United States. Belgian firms are the 10th largest foreign employer in the United States, supporting about 160,000 American jobs.”

Belgian businesspeople who have already been in contact with SelectUSA are enthusiastic.

Benedicte Gruwez, who recently led a delegation to the U.S. for bus manufacturers Van Hool, adds “SelectUSA was a vital resource in our search. It is a one-stop shop that allowed us to meet representatives from different states and other key players who helped us select the perfect location. Without SelectUSA, we would not have met Gray Construction, who is building our manufacturing facility in Tennessee.”

Johan Andries, who joined the delegation on behalf of aerospace company SABCA in 2018, said of his experience: “In three days at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, companies can make the connections and gather the information needed to start the process of growing in the United States.”

As part of the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, SelectUSA promotes and facilitates business investment in the United States by coordinating related federal government agencies to serve as a single point of contact for investors.

SelectUSA also helps investors find the information they need to make decisions, connect to the right people at the local level, navigate the federal regulatory system, and find solutions to issues related to the federal government the US embassy in Brussels explains.