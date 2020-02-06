Belgian daredevil narrowly escapes train at level crossing
Belgian railtrack company Infrabel has released images showing how a driver ignores the barriers at a level crossing and his car narrowly escapes being hit by a train.
The incident was recorded at a crossing in Meix-devant-Virton in Belgian Luxembourg Province. The railtrack company has released the images to show how, despite all efforts to make level crossings safe, people will risk life and limb and ignore the rules.
The chilling images show how the barriers come down and how a car crashes through a barrier without even breaking. Seconds later a goods train passes by.