Gale Ciara: stay indoors if humanly possible!

The Belgian Met Office has issued a warning in connection with storm Ciara that is coming our way.  On Sunday wind speeds could top 100km/h.

Colin Clapson

Thursday and Friday expect settled weather, but gustier conditions are forecast starting Saturday.  Storm Ciara -,so named by the Irish Met Office -  will cross the country bringing a strong south-westerly gale our way with lots of rain and high wind speeds. Temperatures remain mild with highs of 13°C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will remain story with gusts up to 100km/h but highs lower at 8°C.

Low pressure above Scotland is to blame.  Expect material damage: tiles flying off roofs, falling trees,... The advice is to stay indoors as much as possible!

