Gale Ciara: stay indoors if humanly possible!

Thursday and Friday expect settled weather, but gustier conditions are forecast starting Saturday. Storm Ciara -,so named by the Irish Met Office - will cross the country bringing a strong south-westerly gale our way with lots of rain and high wind speeds. Temperatures remain mild with highs of 13°C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will remain story with gusts up to 100km/h but highs lower at 8°C.

Low pressure above Scotland is to blame. Expect material damage: tiles flying off roofs, falling trees,... The advice is to stay indoors as much as possible!