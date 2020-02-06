Insect-based fat in your Belgian waffles soon?

Researchers believe that cakes in which just under half the butter is replaced by insect-based fat hardly differ from the original as far as texture, taste and colour are concerned.

Bioengineer Joachim Schouteten believes that insect-based fat will soon be available in your supermarket. Butter replacements are also good news for the environment. Researcher Daylan Tzompa-Sosa insists that the ecological footprint of insects is smaller than that of cows. “We can rear insects in large numbers in Europe reducing the need for transport. At present milk and butter are often imported.

Insect-based fat is easy to digest and counters bacteria and germs. It can neutralise viruses, bacteria and moulds in the body.

At present insect-based fat is expensive because of its low production level, but that could change. Researchers are now also looking into how consumers respond. Insect burgers were not a ginormous success, but in cakes insect-based fat will serve as a fat replacement.