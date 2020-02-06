Tax inspector, who syphoned off cash, lands in gaol
A tax inspector, who channelled 150,000 euros worth of taxpayers’ money to his own bank account, has been arrested. The 50-year-old stands accused of changing the account number when taxpayers were due a refund. As a result the cash ended up on his own personal account.
A complaint by the Belgian state triggered the investigation. The investigation soon uncovered the scale of the tax inspector’s operation to defraud taxpayers. He pocketed 150,000 euros in only two years.
The tax inspector is now in gaol. He formed part of a team that examined the amounts taxpayers were due to be refunded. He manipulated documents and inserted his own account number.