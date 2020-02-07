Angèle cleans up at the MIA’s

The Brussels singer Angèle Van Laeken was not present to collect any of the awards in person. She is currently on tour in France. Angèle won the MIA for best pop artist, best solo woman artist, and hit of the year, live act and music video of the year.

Despite being nominated seven times the Brussels hip hop and rap artist Zwangere Guy failed to pick up a single award. The West Fleming Brihang also failed to pick up an award.

The rock singer Arno celebrated his 70th birthday last year. This year he was given a MIA for his life time achievement in the music industry.

Willy Sommers only had heart surgery a week ago. Nevertheless, he was there to receive his MIA for “Flemish song” on Thursday evening.