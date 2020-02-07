Dead police dogs honoured
A farewell ceremony was held on Friday morning for two police dogs that perished in a serious road accident last week. The dogs were honoured at the ceremony in the West Flemish seaside town of Knokke-Heist. Around 100 police dog handlers were in attendance. Dog handler Kenneth Verlinden told VRT Radio 2 “This is a show of support for our colleague Bjorn”.
Police dog handlers have a special bond with their dogs. Kenneth Verlinden told VRT Radio 2 "We start off with an 8-week-old puppy and we train him to become a fully-fledged police dog.
He comes to work with us and goes home with us. Moreover, he is our partner at work. We don’t have a colleague with us but rather a dog.
We need to be able to rely on our dog completely this is why the bond between the dog handler and their dog is so close”.