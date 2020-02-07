Dead police dogs honoured

Police dog handlers have a special bond with their dogs. Kenneth Verlinden told VRT Radio 2 "We start off with an 8-week-old puppy and we train him to become a fully-fledged police dog.

He comes to work with us and goes home with us. Moreover, he is our partner at work. We don’t have a colleague with us but rather a dog.

We need to be able to rely on our dog completely this is why the bond between the dog handler and their dog is so close”.