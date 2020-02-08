A thousand youngsters take part in climate protest

Friday’s march was the first by Youth for Climate this year. The one thousand demonstrators counted by police in Brussels were far fewer in number than at many previous Youth for Climate demonstrations.

As well as Youth for Climate, representatives of Grandparents for Climate, Teachers for Climate, Workers for Climate, Scientists for Climate and Greenpeace were also present at Friday’s demonstration. At the front of the march some of the environmentalist group’s figureheads pushed along for ice sculptures of penguins.