All Sunday’s First and Second Division games postponed due to storm

A short time later the body that is responsible for organising professional league matches in Belgium, the Pro League announced that all Sunday’s games are to be postponed.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon the Pro League wrote "Due to recent weather forecasts and warnings issued by the RMI it has been decided in consultation with the local authorities and those that hold the rights to the games that all the match in the Jupilier Pro League (1st Division) and the Proximus League (2nd Division) on Sunday 9 February will be postponed”.

"The Fixtures Manager is currently in talks with the local authorities and the rights’ holders to get these match re-scheduled as quickly as possible”.

It is likely that the games will be played sometime during next week.