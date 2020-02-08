Pancreatic cancer forces rock singer Arno to cancel concerts

In an interview in the dailies ‘Le Soir’ and ‘De Standaard’ Arno says "I have had a fantastic life I have seen the world thanks to my music, I haven’t had to work. I belong to the first generation that hasn’t experienced war, a post-war child. The pill came along and aids didn’t yet exist. We hitched to Greece, Yugoslavia... There were no smartphones we had a lot more freedom and shared everything".

"What matters today is the present. Yesterday is dead and tomorrow doesn’t exist. I’m living for today. Truly I want to be positive”.

Arno continued with his music even when he was undergoing chemotherapy.

"Music was my saviour up until now. People that know that I have cancer ask themselves why I am on stage. However, before and after a performance I’ve got more energy”.

“I am addicted to performing. I ask the people around me to give me strength hand I take that strength with me because I can use it”, Arno added.