Pancreatic cancer forces rock singer Arno to cancel concerts
One of our most renowned and internationally-acclaimed singers Arno (70) has been forced to cancel a number of concerts. The cancellation of the concerts that were planned for the coming weeks in France, Switzerland and The Netherlands has come about in order to allow the singer to undergo an operation for pancreatic cancer. The news was announced by the singer on Saturday morning. In a career spanning more than 40 years Arno has had hits both with the 1980’s band TC Matic and as a solo artist. On Thursday evening the singer, who is originally from Ostend (West Flanders), but has lived for many years in Brussels, was given a lifetime achievement award at the Music Industry Awards (MIAs).
In November of last year Arno was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Since then he has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy. Last month he played three sell-out concerts in Brussels’ Ancienne Belgique concert hall.
Next Tuesday Arno will perform for the last time before his operation at the Trianan concert hall in Paris. After his operation he will be unable to perform for at least 6 weeks.
The 70-year-old that won a Lifetime Achievement Award at Thursday evening’s MIA’s is due to perform a series of concerts here in Belgium. As things stand, all these concerts, including performances at the Roma in Borgerhout (Antwerp) and Het Depot in Leuven will go ahead as normal.
“Music was my saviour, until now”
In an interview in the dailies ‘Le Soir’ and ‘De Standaard’ Arno says "I have had a fantastic life I have seen the world thanks to my music, I haven’t had to work. I belong to the first generation that hasn’t experienced war, a post-war child. The pill came along and aids didn’t yet exist. We hitched to Greece, Yugoslavia... There were no smartphones we had a lot more freedom and shared everything".
"What matters today is the present. Yesterday is dead and tomorrow doesn’t exist. I’m living for today. Truly I want to be positive”.
Arno continued with his music even when he was undergoing chemotherapy.
"Music was my saviour up until now. People that know that I have cancer ask themselves why I am on stage. However, before and after a performance I’ve got more energy”.
“I am addicted to performing. I ask the people around me to give me strength hand I take that strength with me because I can use it”, Arno added.