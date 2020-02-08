White powder sent with letter to nationalist leader’s home turns out to be flour

Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News "At around ten past seven we received a call and we started the procedure. The fire service and the police came to the scene and the area around the house was cordoned off”.

It is not known who exactly found the letter or if Mr De Wever was at home when the incident occurred.

The Civil Defence Agency took the letter away for tests. "The tests show whether the contents are dangerous or not. In 99% of cases it is a threat or a sick joke containing a harmless substance. However you can never know for sure and the procedure is always started”.

The results of the tests show that the letter contained nothing more sinister than flour.