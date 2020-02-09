58 flights cancelled due to storm, possible disruption to rail services
With the onset of Storm Ciara the 1722 hotline for non-urgent calls to the emergency services has been made operational, parks and woodlands have been closed to the public, sports fixtures have been cancelled and there are warnings of possible disruption on the railways. Meanwhile at total of 58 flights have been cancelled at Zaventem airport, near Brussels.
Anyone wishing to report storm-related issues that do not require an urgent responsible from the emergency services can do so by calling 1722. The hotline is always opened when there are forecasts of storms or possible flooding. Those requiring urgent help should still call 112.
Those that have suffered storm damage and/or flooding and live in the 5 Flemish provinces can get help from the fire service, a roofer, tree surgeon etc.… via the www.stormschade.vlaanderen
Possible disruption to rail services
It is a distinct possibility that the storm will bring with it serious disruption to rail services. The Belgian rail company NMBS expects the disruption to be severe and widespread. As well as possible cancellations, speed limits could be imposed on certain stretch of track. NMBS says that this is done in the interest of the safety of its passengers.
Parks closed, sports fixtures cancelled
All football games (both professional and amateur) have been cancelled as has the cyclocross that was planned for Sunday afternoon. All parks and woodland in the whole of East Flanders, Antwerp and Brussels. Many other municipalities across Flanders have also closed their parks.