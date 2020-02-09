58 flights cancelled due to storm, possible disruption to rail services

Anyone wishing to report storm-related issues that do not require an urgent responsible from the emergency services can do so by calling 1722. The hotline is always opened when there are forecasts of storms or possible flooding. Those requiring urgent help should still call 112.

Those that have suffered storm damage and/or flooding and live in the 5 Flemish provinces can get help from the fire service, a roofer, tree surgeon etc.… via the www.stormschade.vlaanderen