Belgium’s Black Devils victorious against Russia in Rugby Europe Championship

Both Belgium and Russia that had lost their opening game against Spain has something to prove. The Russians started strongly and were seen 0-12 up. The Black Devils came back into the game and by half time they had clawed back to 10-12.

The second half saw the Belgians take command. Three tries and the subsequent conversions saw the Black Devils storm ahead to 31-12. The Russian were knocked for six and Belgium’s fourth try and successful conversion of the half saw our men take the game by 38-12. In addition to the points for the win the margin of victory saw Belgium also pick up an attacking bonus.

One of the Belgian try-scorers Thomas Dienst to the press agency Belga that "I am very proud of the team. We reacted well at 0-12 and we got into the game. We were simply stronger.

After two games Belgium are second with 6 points. This is two points less than the leaders Portugal.

The Black Devils next match is on 22 February in Georgia. Our national rugby team’s next home game is on 7 March against Spain.