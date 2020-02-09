Cercle are not down yet

With all Sunday’s First Division games having been cancelled there were just five Belgian First Division games this weekend. On Friday evening RSCA Anderlecht put in a strong performance to draw 1-1 away at AA Gent. On Saturday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed 4-0 home win against Zulte Waregem. There were wins too for Sint-Truiden (5-2 against KAS Eupen) and Excel Mouscron (3-1 against KV Oostende).