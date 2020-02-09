Cercle are not down yet
With all Sunday’s First Division games having been cancelled there were just five Belgian First Division games this weekend. On Friday evening RSCA Anderlecht put in a strong performance to draw 1-1 away at AA Gent. On Saturday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed 4-0 home win against Zulte Waregem. There were wins too for Sint-Truiden (5-2 against KAS Eupen) and Excel Mouscron (3-1 against KV Oostende).
The most significant result of the evening was Cercle Brugge’s 3-2 home win against KV Mechelen. The result gives Cercle a ray of hope in their battle against relegation.
The league table after 25 games
Club Brugge – 57 points *
KAA Gent – 49 points
R Antwerp FC – 45 points *
Sporting Charleroi – 44 points *
Standard de Liège – 41 – points *
KRC Genk – 37 points *
Zulte Waregem – 34 points
KV Mechelen – 34 points *
RSC Anderlecht 34 points
Sint-Truiden – 32 points
Excel Mouscron – 30 points
KV Kortrijk – 26 points *
KAS Eupen – 26 points
KV Oostende – 21 points
Waasland-Beveren – 20 points *
Cercle Brugge – 14 points
*= played 24 games