Kim Clijsters to launch comeback at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Late last year the four-time Grand Slam singles champion surprised the tennis world by announcing her intent to return to tennis 7 years after having played her last competitive match at the 2012 US Open.

In 2017 the now 36-year-old from Limburg Province was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017. It will be Kim Clijsters first time competing in Dubai. She told the WTA’s website that

“I am really excited to be getting back to the match court. I know it’s a special anniversary for the Dubai Duty Free Championships so it’s an honour to be making my return to the game and debut in Dubai at the same time. I can’t wait to return to the game I love and play in front of the fans again - the support and encouragement that I’ve received since the announcement has been overwhelming.”