Red Lions win second Hockey Pro League match against India

The Belgians had clearly learned their lesson from Saturday’s defeat. What they lacked in efficiency on Saturday was compensated for in Sunday’s game. Hendrickx opened the scoring on 3 minutes with a penalty corner.

The Indians equalised at the end of the first quarter through Prasad. De Kerpel equalised early in the second quarter only for Belgium’s one-goal advantage to be wiped out again when Rohidas made it 2-2.

The winning goal for Belgium came on 25 minutes minutes when Plennevaux put the Red Lions 2-3 up.

The extra three points leaves the Belgians with a total points tally of 14 points.