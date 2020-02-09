Red Lions win second Hockey Pro League match against India
The Belgian men’s hockey team the Red Lions (FIH-1) have won their second match of the weekend against India (FIH-4). The first match on Saturday ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Belgians. However, this was put right on Sunday with a 2-3 win.
The Belgians had clearly learned their lesson from Saturday’s defeat. What they lacked in efficiency on Saturday was compensated for in Sunday’s game. Hendrickx opened the scoring on 3 minutes with a penalty corner.
The Indians equalised at the end of the first quarter through Prasad. De Kerpel equalised early in the second quarter only for Belgium’s one-goal advantage to be wiped out again when Rohidas made it 2-2.
The winning goal for Belgium came on 25 minutes minutes when Plennevaux put the Red Lions 2-3 up.
The extra three points leaves the Belgians with a total points tally of 14 points.