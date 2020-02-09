The Guardian writes that Brussels University District is “the second coolest” place in Europe

The list of the top ten coolest places to be in European cities was published on the online version of The Guardian on Saturday evening.

The paper praises the excellent accessibility of the area as a major plus. Also mentioned is the lack of a flood of tourists changing the charachter of the area. However, could this change thanks to the good publicity the area has now got from The Guardian?

The journalist that wrote the appraisal of the University District said that one thing that was particularly attractive about it is that “you have as much chance of chatting to an African that has just arrived and is opening the shop of their dreams as you have of chatting to a 70-year-old that has been in the area for years”.