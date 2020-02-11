Another stormy night

Just a day after Storm Ciara battered our region a new front bringing with it gust of high winds and localised thunder storms swept across Flanders.

VRT News received reports of intense hail storms in the area around the River Leie (East and West Flanders), Ghent (East Flanders) and Brussels. In the East Flemish city of Ghent part of the roof of AA Gent’s Ghelamco Arena came loose. Some of the corrugated iron roof blew off and landed on the car park of an adjacent supermarket. The Fire Service carried out check to ensure the rest of the roof was still secure.

It is not yet clear how long it will take to repair the damage.