Brussels City Council gives green light for new tram link

The new tram route project has come about after extensive consultations with local residents. They were able to express their preferences about the route the tram should take and where trams stops should be built. Locals concerns about noise and other issues related to the construction of the tram infrastructure and the operation of a tram route near to their homes thereafter were taken into consideration.

The opposition said that while this is a positive point, opposition councillors still had question about the nuisance that might be caused to local traders and house prices as a result of the construction work.

The Brussels Alderman responsible for Transport Bart Dhondt (Flemish green) told the council meeting that "There were a lot of similar questions during the consultative process, there have been no other comparable projects that have resulted in a fall in house prices. On the contrary in other cities the value of property increased”.