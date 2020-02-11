Early Middle Ages come to life at ‘Crossroads’ in Brussels

‘Crossroads’ is built around five themes that you can explore at your leisure. Identity and Memory is one such theme.

Curator Alexandra Van Puyvelde: “The objects people were buried with reveal an awful lot: gender, whether people were rich or poor, etc. The exhibition also allows us to show off one of the Royal Museum of Art and History’s most cherished possessions: the Euphemia mummy. The mummy is that of an Egyptian woman from the 6th century. She was buried with her organs intact, but wrapped in up to four different tunics and covered with salt to help preservation. The textiles she was buried with reveal a higher social status. She was excavated by the French archaeologist Albert Gayet at excavations in Antinoë (Egypt). He later brought her and her grave goods to France where she was exhibited at the Universal Exhibition of 1900. Later she was auctioned off by a museum and acquired by the RMAH."

"Grave goods belonging to the goldsmith Kolluthos and his wife are also on show. These include textiles woven using a technique that originated in India. There’s also half a linen tunic with finely woven decorations in wool. Gayet simply cut the tunic in two so that he had two artefacts to sell. The other half ended up in Manchester (England). The information we have about Kolluthos is gleaned from fragments of papyrus found in his grave including parts of his will.”