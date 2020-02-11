More people than ever visiting food banks

The figures were released during a press conference in the new HQ of the Brussels and Brabant Food Bank in the Brussels district of Neder-Over-Heembeek. The new building is larger and has a greater storage capacity.

Not only were there more visitors to food banks during 2019, but there were also a record number of gifts. Although the EU remains the biggest donor, the retail sector donated 17% more food and drink in 2019 than was the case in 2018.