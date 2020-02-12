Arno gives last concert for the minute
On Tuesday night Flemish rock giant Arno gave his last concert for the time being. The Ostender played Le Trianon in Paris, but after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer he cancelled the rest of his tour.
Mario Eeckhout is a super fan from Zonnebeke: “We saw an Arno who gave a concert full of ardour and gratitude that lasted over two hours. He said he was having fun on stage and that was obvious. There was no indication of the dreadful disease he has got.”
Arno is having an operation in Ostend soon. Flandersnews wishes him all the best and a speedy recovery.