Teargas used against students at jenever party

“Around 7PM the proprietors decided to halt the party. The 340 students present were very unhappy. They pelted security staff with bottles” says Ilse Van de Keere of Brussels police.

Police received several calls from local residents too.

“There were complaints about the noise and drunk students. We tried to calm the students, but they continued to resist and pelted several police officers with projectiles. In the end the decision was taken to use teargas.”