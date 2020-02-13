Asbestos in most official Flemish schools in Brussels

Asbestos used to be used in Belgium as a building material well into the Nineties, but as a carcinogenic is now banned.

In 2019 asbestos was removed from six schools in the Flemish and Belgian capital as a result of renovation work. In the event of a clear risk the asbestos is removed immediately. Asbestos removal during minor renovation works costs official Flemish schools in Brussels around 70,000 euros a year. Grants only cover part of this cost. Schools in Brussels cannot benefit from funds from the Public Flemish Waste Materials Company as is the case in Flanders proper.