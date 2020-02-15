Ancient trees mutilated by vandal at East Flemish beauty spot

When he inspected the trees more closely, Mr Desmaele noticed that other trees had also been cut into and poison had been sprayed into the cuts. “Clearly someone wants to ruin these woods. They are quite remote. You don’t just come here by chance. This is a conscious act of sabotage.

The local Mayor Joris Nachtergaele (nationalist) says that he hopes that the police are successful in apprehending the culprit quickly. The municipality of Maarkedal actively promotes the planting of trees. The police call on the public to report any acts of vandalism or suspicious behaviour straight away.

Mr Desmaele told VRT Radio 2 that “The Environmental Inspectorate have come and taken a look. The Nature and Woodland Agency is going to take action. The agency has opened an investigation and has said that the perpetrators of such offices will be severely punished and may even face criminal proceedings.