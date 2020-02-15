Another stormy Sunday

Storm depression Dennis will pass over Iceland and Northern Scotland. Belgium is just inside the south-eastern edge of the area in which Storm Dennis will have an influence on weather conditions. The VRT’s weatherwoman Sabine Hagedoren warns that we can expect stormy weather on Sunday with gusts of wind reaching 100 km/h. Heavy rain is also forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Gusts of between 70km/h and 90 km/h are forecast for the whole county with gusts of 100 km/h a distinct possibility in some locations. Temperatures on Sunday will reach a very mild 15°C. Sabine Hagedoren advises us to “be careful “when venturing out.

This is also the adive of the RMI. The Bussels Environment Agency (Leefmilieu Brussel) has announced that all regional parks in the capital will be closed tot he public from 6pm on Saturday evening until Monday morning. Motorists are advised not to park under trees and to keep their distance when driving. If you have a garden or balcony you are advised to take anything that might blow away in doors.