Castro-Montes scores winner for AA Gent against former club
In the first First Division game of the weekend AA Gent enjoyed a hard-fought 2-3 win away at KAS Eupen. It was none other than the former KAS Eupen player Alessio Castro-Montes that scored the 84th minute goal that clinched victory for the Buffaloes.
The first half got off to a furious start. AA Gent took the lead 5 minutes in when David scored on the rebound.
However, AA Gent’s joy was short-lived as Prevljak surprised the AA Gent keeper Kaminiski just two minutes later to level the score.
The visitors took the lead again on 12 minutes when Bezoes set free David and the Canadian goal-getter made it 1-2. This brings Jonathan David level on goals with the league’s top-scorer Dieumerci Mbokani.
However, the first half goal-fest wasn’t over. Prevljak was awarded a free kick just outside the box and none other than the former AA Gent Player Milicevic scored after his free-kick was deviated into goal by Kaminiski. It was 2-2 after just 20 minutes of play.
During the remainder of the first half chances were few and far between. AA Gent threaten with a Castro-Montes free kick and at the other end an Amat shot tested Kaminski.
Castro-Montes was AA Gent’s saviour
The second half saw AA Gent try to take control. However, their play was at times sloppy. The visitors had no more to offer than a Plastoen header and Bezoes.
KAS Eupen seemed happy to play for a draw and defended in force, threatening just a couple of times on, the counter attack.
A draw seemed to be loaming. However, sub Tsjakvetadze pass found the head of Castro-Montes who made it 2-3 on 84 minutes. AA Gent are second in the league with 53 points from 26 games. KAS Eupen are 13th with 26 points.