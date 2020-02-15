Castro-Montes scores winner for AA Gent against former club

The first half got off to a furious start. AA Gent took the lead 5 minutes in when David scored on the rebound.

However, AA Gent’s joy was short-lived as Prevljak surprised the AA Gent keeper Kaminiski just two minutes later to level the score.

The visitors took the lead again on 12 minutes when Bezoes set free David and the Canadian goal-getter made it 1-2. This brings Jonathan David level on goals with the league’s top-scorer Dieumerci Mbokani.

However, the first half goal-fest wasn’t over. Prevljak was awarded a free kick just outside the box and none other than the former AA Gent Player Milicevic scored after his free-kick was deviated into goal by Kaminiski. It was 2-2 after just 20 minutes of play.

During the remainder of the first half chances were few and far between. AA Gent threaten with a Castro-Montes free kick and at the other end an Amat shot tested Kaminski.