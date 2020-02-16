20 animal shelters have licences revoked

Since responsibility for animal welfare was regionalised in 2014 not all animal shelters have been subject to quality control checks. Ms De Vroe hopes that action will be taken quickly to remedy this.

She told journalists that "Checks are necessary to guarantee the well-being of animals in shelters. The primary aim is not issue sanctions to the animal shelters. Many animal shelters do fantastic work and deserve praise. However, those that cause animals to suffer need to be severely punished”.

The figures also reveal that last year the Flemish authorities received 90 complaints about animal shelters. This resulted in 31 checks being carried out and 8 crime reports being drafted. Two of the crime reports were passed on to the Judicial Authorities.