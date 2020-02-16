Damage reported as Storm Dennis sweeps across the country
After having battered Scotland, England and Northwestern France, Storm Dennis started to make its way across Belgium late on Saturday evening. A Code Yellow weather warning is in force until 11pm on Sunday evening. Since Saturday evening the Fire Service in Antwerp Province has received around 30 calls to deal with storm damage. A building also suffered damaged in the east Flemish municipality of Zelzate.
There has been rain sweeping across the country since Saturday night. Meanwhile, wind speeds have started to pick up. During Sunday morning wind speeds in excess of 9 Beaufort were measured at some locations, making the start of Storm Dennis’ passage through Belgium.
While, high winds and rain are on the weather menu for Sunday, temperatures will remain very mild at around 15°C. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warns people to be cautious when venturing out.
The Brussels Environment Agency has closed all the parks in the Brussels-Capital Region until Monday morning. Motorists are advised not to park under trees and to keep their distance while driving. Those of us with gardens or balconies are advised to bring indoors items that aren’t fixed down.
The 1722 hotline for non-urgent interventions by the emergency services has been activated.
Storm damage
Meanwhile, storm damage has been reported at a number of locations. In Zelzate (East Flanders) a number of wooden planks were blown off a wooden construction on the town square. No one was injured. A tree fell onto the Ghent Orbital Motorway. It was removed by the Fire Service.
By noon on Sunday the Fire Service in Antwerp Province had received around 30 calls to deal with storm-related damage.
In Walloon Brabant the Fire Service had received around 100 calls to deal with issues related to Storm Dennis by lunchtime on Sunday. The area around Wavre has been hardest hit.