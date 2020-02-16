Damage reported as Storm Dennis sweeps across the country

There has been rain sweeping across the country since Saturday night. Meanwhile, wind speeds have started to pick up. During Sunday morning wind speeds in excess of 9 Beaufort were measured at some locations, making the start of Storm Dennis’ passage through Belgium.

While, high winds and rain are on the weather menu for Sunday, temperatures will remain very mild at around 15°C. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warns people to be cautious when venturing out.

The Brussels Environment Agency has closed all the parks in the Brussels-Capital Region until Monday morning. Motorists are advised not to park under trees and to keep their distance while driving. Those of us with gardens or balconies are advised to bring indoors items that aren’t fixed down.

The 1722 hotline for non-urgent interventions by the emergency services has been activated.