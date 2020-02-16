Joy for Cercle, misery for Anderlecht
Four of this weekend’s First Division games were played on Saturday evening. Bottom club Cercle Brugge won for the second weekend running, narrowing the gap with next-to-bottom Waasland-Beveren, who lost away at Club Brugge, to just three points. A Play-off I place now seems further away than ever for RSC Anderlecht. The 34-times Champions were beaten by KV Mechelen. KV-Ostende aren’t out of the woods yet. Their 0-3 home defeat at the hands of KV Kortrijk leaves them just four points ahead of Cercle Brugge with four games left to play.
In the 6pm kick-off a goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time saw the league-leaders Club Brugge take all three points from their home game against Waasland-Beveren. Mats Rits (photo below) put Club Brugge ahead on 40 minutes. Tuur Dierckx equalised for Waasland-Beveren seven minutes into the second half.
The match seemed to be heading towards a draw. Waasland-Beveren’s Agyepong was given his marching orders in the final minute of normal time for his second bookable offence of the game. Mats Rits scored his second goal of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage times making the score 2-1 to Club Brugge. Club Brugge remain top with 61 points, nine points more that second-placed AA Gent, who won 1-2 at KAS Eupen on Friday evening.
Waasland-Beveren are second to bottom with 20 points from 26 games. With four games left they have three points more than bottom team Cercle Brugge. The relegation battle promises to be an exciting one.
Kevin Hoggas keeps Cercle’s dreams alive
With two straight victories Cercle Brugge have narrowed the gap with the team next to bottom to just three points. With four games left anything is still possible for the West Flemings. It was a 63rd minute goal from a Kevin Hoggas (top photo) free kick that gave Cercle all three points from their trip to Sint-Truiden. The result leaves Cercle with 17 points from 26 games. Although still bottom the gap with second to bottom Waasland-Beveren to just three points. Sint-Truiden are 11th with 32 points.
Play-off I further away than ever for RSCA
KV Mechelen’s 2-0 win against RSC Anderlecht means that nothing short of a miracle would see Anderlecht qualify for Play-Off I. Anderlecht play a more than reasonable first half. However, they became completely destabilised by the exclusion of Doku for his second bookable offence of the game on the stroke of half time.
The second half saw KV Mechelen take the initiative a Hairemans put them a goal up three minutes in. It was over and out for Anderlecht on 72 minutes when Aster Vranckx put Malinwa 2-0 up. The result leaves KV Mechelen eighth with 37 points from 26 games. RSC Anderlecht are ninth with 34 points.
Second half goals give KV Kortrijk victory at KV Oostende
KV Oostende suffered at 0-3 home defeat at the hands of KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening. Terem Moffi opened the scoring for Kortrijk on 59 minutes. The two other goals fell in stoppage time Hannes Van der Bruggen made it 0-2 on 91 minutes with Habib Guèye making it 0-3 just ahead of the final whistle. The result leaves KV Oostende 14th with 21 points from 26 games. KV Kortrijk are 10th with 32 points.