Joy for Cercle, misery for Anderlecht

In the 6pm kick-off a goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time saw the league-leaders Club Brugge take all three points from their home game against Waasland-Beveren. Mats Rits (photo below) put Club Brugge ahead on 40 minutes. Tuur Dierckx equalised for Waasland-Beveren seven minutes into the second half.

The match seemed to be heading towards a draw. Waasland-Beveren’s Agyepong was given his marching orders in the final minute of normal time for his second bookable offence of the game. Mats Rits scored his second goal of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage times making the score 2-1 to Club Brugge. Club Brugge remain top with 61 points, nine points more that second-placed AA Gent, who won 1-2 at KAS Eupen on Friday evening.

Waasland-Beveren are second to bottom with 20 points from 26 games. With four games left they have three points more than bottom team Cercle Brugge. The relegation battle promises to be an exciting one.