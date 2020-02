Police have closed two streets in the centre of the East Flemish city of Ghent after some of the glass balcony walls of a 26-story blocked of flats were found to have become loose. The block of flats is located on the Spinmolenplein, near to the Groenevallei Park. The police and fire service have asked people to avoid the Groenevallei Park while work is carried out to secure the glass balcony walls.