Belgian army looking for “ladies with an adventurous bent”

women” says Commander Johan Coenen. “This is why we decided to open a shop here to provide information to everybody interested in a job in the military.

The first woman went to work for the Belgian military 45 years ago. Today 9% of staff are female. This year the armed forces will be recruiting over 2000 new staff.

Johan Coenen: “Our job offers are very diverse, also for women. There are vacancies with technical, logistic and combat support profiles. We are looking for ladies with a sporty and adventurous nature, team players not afraid of being away from home for a while. Handling weapons and strenuous physical challenges also form part of the tasks.”

The military are planning events at the shopping mall each and every day during the half-term break. Female soldiers will also be on hand for a chat about their experiences.