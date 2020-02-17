Home News

Belgian army looking for “ladies with an adventurous bent”

The Belgian army has opened a pop-up store in the Wijnegem Shopping Mall outside Antwerp.  The defence department hopes the location will help it to recruit more women for the armed forces.  At present only 9% of defence department staff are women.

The first woman went to work for the Belgian military 45 years ago.  Today 9% of staff are female.  This year the armed forces will be recruiting over 2000 new staff.

Johan Coenen: “Our job offers are very diverse, also for women. There are vacancies with technical, logistic and combat support profiles.  We are looking for ladies with a sporty and adventurous nature, team players not afraid of being away from home for a while.  Handling weapons and strenuous physical challenges also form part of the tasks.”

The military are planning events at the shopping mall each and every day during the half-term break.  Female soldiers will also be on hand for a chat about their experiences.

