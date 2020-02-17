Belgian army looking for “ladies with an adventurous bent”
The Belgian army has opened a pop-up store in the Wijnegem Shopping Mall outside Antwerp. The defence department hopes the location will help it to recruit more women for the armed forces. At present only 9% of defence department staff are women.
women” says Commander Johan Coenen. “This is why we decided to open a shop here to provide information to everybody interested in a job in the military.
The first woman went to work for the Belgian military 45 years ago. Today 9% of staff are female. This year the armed forces will be recruiting over 2000 new staff.
Johan Coenen: “Our job offers are very diverse, also for women. There are vacancies with technical, logistic and combat support profiles. We are looking for ladies with a sporty and adventurous nature, team players not afraid of being away from home for a while. Handling weapons and strenuous physical challenges also form part of the tasks.”
The military are planning events at the shopping mall each and every day during the half-term break. Female soldiers will also be on hand for a chat about their experiences.