Storms Ellen and Francis coming our way?

VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere says that two storms in a week isn’t all that exceptional and he warns that the worst may not be over. Storms Ellen and Francis could be on the way as early as next weekend.

Frank Deboosere: “At the minute it’s too early to offer details. They are coming from the North of the Atlantic. They still need to be formed. On the weather charts there’s nothing to see yet.”

Storm Dennis meant gusty conditions and heavy rain especially towards evening. In Stabroek (Antwerp Province) gusts of 108 km/h were recorded. Average rainfall of 5 to 15 litres per square metre were measured. Highs at 16.6° C in Brussels remained exceptionally mild. It was nearly 18°C in the Kempen District.

Storm Dennis caused greater damage than Storm Ciara thanks to stronger gusts inland.

Monday will start dry with cloud and showers moving in in the afternoon. It remains blustery with gusts up to 80 km/h.