Blokker to become Mega World: all 123 stores to remain open

Prior to the meeting there were fears that there would be job losses among those working at Blokker stores. However, this will not be the case and all those working at Blokker shops in Belgium and Luxemburg have been given the assurance that their jobs are guaranteed for at least another year.

The Belgian Blokker stores are being sold to the Dutch entrepreneur Dirk Bron’s Dutch Retail Group B.V. They will become discount stores similar to those in the Action chain.

Eric Vuchelen of the liberal trade union ACLVB told VRT News that "All the shops will remain open and I have every faith that the new format will be able to develop into a healthy and profitable company”. During the meeting of the Works’ Council the unions were given the assurance that no jobs will be lost or shops closed during the coming year.