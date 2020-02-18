Clijsters beaten in comeback match

On Monday evening she took on another former WTA number 1 Garbine Muguruza

Muguruza stormed ahead to win the first set 6-2. She was two breaks up at 3-0 in the second set before Kim Clijsters finally found her stride. Clijsters levelled the set at 4-4 but Muguruza then converted her second match point in the tiebreaker.

Speaking after the match Kim Clijsters told the press agenccy AP "I had a good feeling out there,"

“In the second set, I felt I was really in the match.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced in September that she was returning to the tour for a second time. She initially retired in 2007, got married and had the first of her three children. She returned about two years later and won her second and third U.S. Opens and an Australian Open. She retired again after the 2012 U.S. Open.

“I felt like for a while I was dominating some of the points," Clijsters said about her match. "I think that's a good feeling to have, knowing the way I started the first set and then the way I was able to get back into that second set, with the type of tennis I played, it's something that is the positive about this match. I'll take that with me for the next matches.”