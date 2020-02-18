UK businessman’s murderers to be flown back to Belgium

In 1996 a British businessman was shot and murdered in the seaside town of De Haan. Hilde Van Acker and her partner, the notorious con man Jean-Claude Lacote, soon became suspects. Their motive was that the businessman had realised that he had been conned by Jean-Claude Lacote.

At the end of 1996 the couple were released from custody. They absconded and started a new life in South Africa. A Belgian court convicted the couple of the businessman’s murder in their.

Since their conviction they have been on the Federal Police FAST Team’s “Most Wanted” list. Hilde Van Aker also appeared on Europol’s list of “Most Wanted Female Criminals”.