Belgium asked to purchase 14 more F-35 fighter jets

Defence minister Goffin has confirmed the request, but adds that at the minute no money to pay for the extra aircraft is available. NATO is currently finalising its new defence planning. Mr Goffin told the defence select committee that the alliance wants to see Belgium with a larger capacity of deployable aircraft. The extra planes could set Belgium back 1.2 billion euros. Political sources underline that any decision will be up to the next government when it is formed.

Every two years NATO considers whether each member state is complying with political commitments made earlier. NATO is currently considering the state of Belgium’s armed forces.