Is a facial tattoo a good idea?

Body artist Tanne Sinnaeve notes: “We’ve noticed Instagram and other social media have a big impact. It’s above all the young. They arrive without a single tattoo and want one on their hands or neck. For tattoos in visible places we require an intake convo. We never place one straight away. If it’s your first tattoo, the answer will be ‘No’.”

“Twenty years ago I would never have put one on a face, but the taboo has disappeared. But we will always make an appointment for a conversation. We make the risks clear. A tattoo on your forehead determines how you look. We fathom the reasons why the client makes this decision. If they say they simply want to resemble their idol, the answer is ‘No’.”

Dermatologist Christophe Leys regularly meets people with regrets, who want a tattoo removed: “People notice that they are attracting attention with tattoos in the neck or face. It’s very stigmatising. In some professions tattoos like that can be an obstacle or a turn-off.”

This dermatologist uses a Pico laser to remove tattoos. Skin cells are heated up and break. The ink is freed.

“A tattoo on your face can easily be removed, but you need up to 8 sessions. Every session it gets a little less distinct. Getting a tattoo removed is more painful than having one placed, though with the latest techniques no scars are left!”

Mr Leys isn’t in favour of a ban on facial tattoos, but urges more time to reconsider: “Perhaps the law should require a period of consideration before tattoos like that are placed.”