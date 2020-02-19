Rudy’s been eating chips every day for 32 years

Every day Rudy heads off to the local chippy for his portion of fries, but 32 years on he isn’t facing a single health issue.

“I always eat my chips at home, because I can never easily decide what sauce I want. I do it every night except when I’ve got the flu. That happened once and even then I missed my chips immensely. I felt my body was asking for chips.”

Rudy’s daily habit started when he was 14: “I’m not bothered about whether it’s healthy or not. In life you should do and eat what you like!”

Health expert Tanja Callewaert says it’s not a good idea to eat chips on a daily basis: “I’d like to know what else he eats. Potatoes are healthy. If they are made ready in a vegetable fat, it’s not too risky.”

“If this guy doesn’t vary his diet as a whole, then he could be short on vitamins and minerals. If he’s not overweight, then that means his calorie intake isn’t too big.”