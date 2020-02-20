Airport police to work-to-rule on Friday

The action follows an unsuccessful conclusion to talks between the police officers trades’ union representative and airport bosses on Wednesday. Last week a strike notices was issued that covers a period that includes next week’s half term school holidays.

The police officers are unhappy at continuing staff shortages and a lack of investment in materials needed for them to be able to do their job.

The work-to-rule means that the police officers will do everything strictly according to the book and will inevitably lead to delays at the airport. It is not clear how long the action will continue.