Agreement on measures to increase employment rate
The Flemish Government, the employers’ federations and the trade unions have signed a statement of intent that sets a goal of creating 120,000 new jobs. In order to fill the new employment possibilities as many people as possible that currently don’t actively participate in the labour should be found work. Four groups have been singled out for special attention.
These are young people that are not in education, vocational training or employment, people claiming social security, those on long-term sickness benefit and those that have left the labour market to car for a family member, partner or friend.
The aim is to increase the employment rate from 72.2% currently to 80%.
If the Flemish Government is to be successful in its aim of getting 120,000 more people into work 37,000 people will have to be found above and beyond those currently unemployed and seeking work. The Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) told journalists that an extra 11,000 people will have to be found work each year if the Flemish Government’s targets are to be met.