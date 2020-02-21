Agreement on measures to increase employment rate

These are young people that are not in education, vocational training or employment, people claiming social security, those on long-term sickness benefit and those that have left the labour market to car for a family member, partner or friend.

The aim is to increase the employment rate from 72.2% currently to 80%.

If the Flemish Government is to be successful in its aim of getting 120,000 more people into work 37,000 people will have to be found above and beyond those currently unemployed and seeking work. The Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) told journalists that an extra 11,000 people will have to be found work each year if the Flemish Government’s targets are to be met.