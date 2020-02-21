Direct bus route between European District and the north of Brussels from 2 March

As well as providing the many thousands of people that live along its route with a direct bus service to the underground and a mainline railway station, bus route 56 will also serve the Belgian post office Bpost’s new distribution centre in Neder-Over-Heembeek as well as the nearby Military Hospital.

Also along its route is the Docks Bruxsel shopping complex, events hall and cinema. In addition to this it will also provide a direct link between various areas of the municipality of Schaarbeek.

The new bus route is part of the Brussels public transport company MIVB’s global bus plan that is gradually being rolled out. The plan should be fully implemented by the end of 2022.