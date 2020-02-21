Parts supply issues bring production to a halt at Audi Brussels
Production at the Audi car factory in the Brussels municipality of Vorst is all but at a standstill due to issues with a parts supplier. News that production is being impacted by problems with the supply of some part first appeared in the Francophone daily ‘L’Echo’ and has since been confirmed by a spokesperson for the factory. Workers at the plant have been laid off temporarily until the issues have been resolved.
The spokesperson for Audi Brussels won’t give any details as to which parts are affected, nor about which supplier has been unable to deliver.
However, the supply issues are not linked to problems stemming from the COVIT-19 virus in China. The Audi Brussels factory in Vorst builds Audi’s e-tron electrically-powered car.