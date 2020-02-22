Brukel wins big at Belgian Game Awards

Loutfi Belghmidi, VRT’s technology news editor, describes 1UP as one of the largest gaming fairs: “It represents an industry that in Belgium is booming. Polytechnic Howest in Kortrijk provides excellent training for game developers, while Belgian studios that develop games are thriving too.”

Bob De Schutter’s Brukel took three prizes. De Schutter, who lives in the US, won the awards for best serious game, best newcomer and the prize of the public. Brukel is named after a hamlet in the Antwerp Kempen District and unfolds during the Second World War.

Swen Vincke was honoured by a prize in recognition of his entire career. He developed Divinity: Original Sin 2 together with Larian Studios.