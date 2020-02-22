Discover ‘The Story of Ghent’ at STAM

Enter the ‘Story of Ghent’ at the STAM Museum and you walk back in time. It seems Ghent has been inhabited since the dawn of time. Artefacts dating from the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages are all on display. They include the first traces of human habitation in these tracts: bone tools, stone axe heads, spearheads, lance points, bronze jewellery. The Romans too have been here, but the real story of Ghent starts when St Amand founds a religious community on the Blandijn Hill that eventually led to the establishment of the St Peter’s Abbey. Other settlements are to follow including St Bavo’s Abbey that stood on what is now the heart of Ghent. St Bavo’s and St Peter’s were the two main abbeys in the city – the latter is still standing – and the healthy rivalry between the two generated great prosperity.

It was cloth that first made Ghent a thriving centre. Wool was processed into fine textiles and the cloth trade formed the bedrock of the city’s wealth. This prosperity is borne out by the magnificent illuminated manuscripts from the St Peter’s Abbey on show in the dormitory at the 14th century Bijloke Abbey that today houses the STAM Museum. Here too you’ll find sculpted stones from early medieval buildings as well as illuminated manuscripts, both religious and secular: saints’ lives, a book of mythology, secular poetry.

But wealth often also attracts unwelcome attention: the Vikings too visited Ghent: in 850 and again in 880. Don’t miss the hoard of Carolingian coins discovered in the last century. The hot money is on these coins being hidden to protect them from Viking raids, but then lost for centuries until somebody made a lucky find.