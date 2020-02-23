It’s carnival in Aalst!

After last year’s controversy surrounding figures caricaturing Jews the Jewish theme returned to the parade this year also with one group presenting the Aalst tribunal where judges have to give a verdict on humour.

Whether everybody will be able to appreciate this form of humour remains to be seen.

Other themes brought to life include the corona virus threat, Australian bush fires, King Albert’s belated acceptance he has a daughter out-of-wedlock and UNESCO’s reaction to last year’s controversy about the Jewish caricatures.