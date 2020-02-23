Ostend-Mariakerke, a resort for families!

In high season Ostend, the premier seaside resort on the Flemish coast, can be a bustling place with lots of beautiful people and the boisterous young enjoying the fun of the seaside and a day out, but what about families with young children, who may prefer to shun the hustle and bustle of bust city life. Ostend now believes that it has an answer and intends to promote its Mariakerke district as a top venue for young families.

Mariakerke is just along the coast from the city centre, has splendid beaches and Ostend’s city fathers think it has all the trump cards to attract family holiday-makers.

The city authorities will be installing pick-nick tables on the beach as well as slides, swings and climbing frames to entertain young adults. A new kiss&ride zone is being set out close to the seafront so that families can drop people off close to the beach and allow them to bring in provisions to their holiday homes.

The local hospitality industry is being asked to play its role too: restaurants and pubs are encouraged to create kids’ corners and offer children’s menus.

Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein: “We want to turn Ostend-Mariakerke into something special. It’s got to be the seaside resort of the future, especially for families with children. Grandmas and granddads too are welcome with their grandchildren. We really want to be family-friendly”.