Convincing wins for AA Gent and RSC Anderlecht, Cercle off the bottom
It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Racing Genk took an important step towards Play-off I with a 01 win away at KV Kortrijk. On Saturday the relegation battle hotted up with Cercle Brugge making it three straight wins. This and Waasland-Beveren’s 4-0 defeat has the hands of KV Mechelen means that Cercle are off the bottom as they have won more games than Waasland-Beveren. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, Anderlecht (6-1 against KAS Eupen) and AA Gent, who beat Sint-Truiden 4-1.
The weekend’s results
KV Kortrijk 0-1 KRC Genk
Standard de Liège 1-0 R Antwerp FC
Excel Mouscron 0-1 Cercle Brugge
KV Oostende 1-1 Zulte Waregem
KV Mechelen 4-0 Waasland-Beveren
Club Brugge 1-0 Sporting Charleroi
RSC Anderlecht 6-1 KAS Eupen
AA Gent 4-1 Sint-Truiden
The league table after 27 games
Club Brugge - 64 points
AA Gent – 55 points
Standard de Liège – 48 points
Sporting Charleroi – 48 points
Royal Antwerp FC – 47 points
KRC Genk – 41 points
KV Mechelen – 40 points
RSC Anderlecht – 37 points
Zulte Waregem – 35 points
Excel Mouscron – 33 points
KV Kortrijk – 32 points
STVV – 32 points
KAS Eupen – 26 points
KV Oostende – 22 points
Cercle Brugge – 20 points
Waasland-Beveren - 20 points