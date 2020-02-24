Sport
JDM

Convincing wins for AA Gent and RSC Anderlecht, Cercle off the bottom

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Racing Genk took an important step towards Play-off I with a 01 win away at KV Kortrijk. On Saturday the relegation battle hotted up with Cercle Brugge making it three straight wins. This and Waasland-Beveren’s 4-0 defeat has the hands of KV Mechelen means that Cercle are off the bottom as they have won more games than Waasland-Beveren. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, Anderlecht (6-1 against KAS Eupen) and AA Gent, who beat Sint-Truiden 4-1. 

The weekend’s results

KV Kortrijk 0-1 KRC Genk

Standard de Liège 1-0 R Antwerp FC

Excel Mouscron 0-1 Cercle Brugge

KV Oostende 1-1 Zulte Waregem

KV Mechelen 4-0 Waasland-Beveren

Club Brugge 1-0 Sporting Charleroi

RSC Anderlecht 6-1 KAS Eupen

AA Gent 4-1 Sint-Truiden

The league table after 27 games

Club Brugge - 64 points

AA Gent – 55 points

Standard de Liège – 48 points

Sporting Charleroi – 48 points

Royal Antwerp FC – 47 points

KRC Genk – 41 points

KV Mechelen – 40 points

RSC Anderlecht – 37 points

Zulte Waregem – 35 points

Excel Mouscron – 33 points

KV Kortrijk – 32 points

STVV – 32 points

KAS Eupen – 26 points

KV Oostende – 22 points

Cercle Brugge – 20 points

Waasland-Beveren - 20 points

 

Top stories