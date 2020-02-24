Convincing wins for AA Gent and RSC Anderlecht, Cercle off the bottom

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Racing Genk took an important step towards Play-off I with a 01 win away at KV Kortrijk. On Saturday the relegation battle hotted up with Cercle Brugge making it three straight wins. This and Waasland-Beveren’s 4-0 defeat has the hands of KV Mechelen means that Cercle are off the bottom as they have won more games than Waasland-Beveren. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, Anderlecht (6-1 against KAS Eupen) and AA Gent, who beat Sint-Truiden 4-1.